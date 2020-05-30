Jesus took his angel home on May 24th 2020 where she passed away peacefully at UC Davis Hospital.

Brenda Diane Smith, 81, was born on May 3rd 1939 in Stockton, Ca to parents Herschel Grady and Maradean Carpenter Burson. She was proceeded in death by her brother David.

Survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Kenneth Raymond Smith; three loving children, Vicki Heckenlaible (Dwayne), Gregory (Lydia), and Scott (Teresa); five grandchildren, Ryan, Eddie, Ashley, Monique, and Morgan; great granddaughter, Aaliyah; as well as her brother, Reed; two nieces and one nephew.

Brenda was a kindhearted gentle soul who was loved by many. She was raised in Lodi where she enjoyed being a Camp Fire and Rainbow Girl in her youth.

She attended Lodi Union High in 1957 she graduated and married the love of her life, Ken (AKA Bunny).

Brenda cheerfully raised her children and dedicated her time to teaching Sunday school and attending all the events of her children and grandchildren. Brenda had a 37 year career with Ray Enterprises.

Brenda's passions in life were her husband, family and traveling with her closest friends. She loved the ocean and was an avid seashell collector. Brenda and Ken were like two doves; the symbol of eternal love. "She is my Angel and He is my Hero"

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Salvation Army located at 622 N. Sacramento St. Lodi 95240 in memory of Brenda's favorite charity.

