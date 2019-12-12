|
Brian Allen Fowler was born to Sharon Lee Morgan and Clifford Allen Fowler on Monday, September 30, 1991 in San Jose, CA and passed away peacefully at the age of 28 on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Brian was the survivor of a near drowning accident on April 13, 1993. He was totally disabled for the rest of his 26.5 years. Brian was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enjoyed attending Primary. He graduated from Sacramento County Office of Education Schools in 2013. His family would like to thank all those that were a part of Brian's life and loved him.
Our dear, sweet boy, you have returned home to be with your Heavenly Father and Savior. No words can express our sorrow and pain. Brian, you were perfect in every way. You touched the life of every person that met you for the better. You taught us unconditional love and how to serve. You brought so much joy and happiness to our lives. We know you are no longer trapped in a body that did not function as it should, but we miss you deeply. We lost you when you were 18 months old, but your will to live was stronger than death. You are a miracle and we will cherish the memories of your contagious smile and infectious laughter. You loved Knock-Knock jokes, silly sayings, and especially banter. We all loved to make you laugh until you couldn't breath and your chin quivered. You are now able to walk and talk and are free. You are so very precious to us. We were able to love you here on Earth so many more years than expected and will forever be grateful for that blessing. You have fulfilled your mission on this Earth and are now our Guardian Angel. You are valiant and I can only imagine that the Savior Himself came to escort you Home. Our hearts are broken and you took a piece of each of us with you. At this Christmas season of giving, what more precious gift could you have received than to be in the arms of our Savior in Whom we celebrate. In life you taught us hope, patience, perseverance, and humility. In your passing you teach us repentance, forgiveness, love, and that families can be together forever. We will love you my dear sweet boy forever and ever. We love you more than words can express.
Brian is survived by his mother, Sharon (Steve) Brown; father, Clifford A. Fowler; grandmother, Barbara Morgan; siblings, Elaine (Joey) Trull, Cari (Nick) Daley, Leanne Choate, Curtis Fowler, Diane Fowler, Laura Fowler, Eric Fowler; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lester M. Morgan, Donald F. Fowler, and Ora H. Fowler; and Uncle, Gary Morgan.
We invite you to celebrate Brian's life during funeral services at 11:30 am on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 972 Vintage Oak Avenue, Galt, California. Friends may visit family from 9:30-11:30 am prior to Services. Internment Galt-Arno Cemetery, 14180 Joy Drive, Galt, CA. Arrangements entrusted to All Seasons Funeral Chapel.
