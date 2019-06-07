|
Bruce was born June 28, 1942 in San Francisco, son of Jeanette and Robert Lattimer. He is survived by his loving wife Merna, daughter Jil Sanders and step-children Mark Asta and Marissa Cloutier. Bruce spent much of his early life working around anything automotive, first with his father then with Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. Most of his career was spent with Lodi Unified School District as a teacher and administrator. He had a hobby of building model cars and at one point had over 1,000 models. His love of cars and anything automotive stayed with him his entire life.
At Mr. Lattimer's request no visitation or services will be held. Interment will be private at Lodi Cherokee Memorial Park.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from June 7 to June 15, 2019