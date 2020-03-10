|
On March 3, 2020, Bryson Campbell Cobb, loving father of two children, passed away at age 51. Bryson was born on April 29, 1968 in French Camp, California to E. Lewis and Letty Cobb. He served as an Airborne Medic in the 82nd Airborne Division of the United States Army, specializing in parachute assault operations; and in 1989, he was part of the Invasion of Panama, Codenamed Operation Just Cause. Returning to Stockton, California, he married his Tokay High School Sweetheart, Tricia Friedberger on September 21, 1991. They had two wonderful children, a daughter Abigail and a son Austin. He worked as a healthcare technician at San Joaquin General Hospital and then Mercy General in Sacramento. Bryson was known for his quick wit, contagious laughter, kind and compassionate spirit, and guitar playing by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, and brother, Granger Cobb. He is survived by Tricia Cobb-Yoshida, their two children Abbey and Austin, and his sisters Missy, Cathy, and Melanie. A private service will be held and an American flag will be presented in his honor.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 16, 2020