Burton Flohr went to heaven on Wednesday, October 1st. He was the son of Harvey and Grace Flohr, born in Harrington, Washington, he was 83 years old. Burton married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Brewer, and they were together in marital bliss for 63 years. He was employed by Johns-Manville for a number of years and then a truck driver for Calva Products for 23 years. He had a love of old cars, hunting, and enjoyed farming. He had a loving spirit and was loved by everyone.
Burton is survived by his loving children, Russel Flohr (Pam), Kim Garibaldi (Richard), Pam Folmar, and Laurene Flohr-Pike (Cliff); 6 grandchildren, Jeremy Flohr, Jessica Small, Melissa Garibaldi, Matthew Garibaldi, Kristi Robinson, and Grace Pike; 8 great-grandchildren; along with his beloved dog Pookie.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bonnie Flohr; parents, Harvey and Grace Flohr; grandson, Rick Garibaldi; and granddaughter, Cheyenne Pike.
Viewing will be Friday, October 9th from 9:00AM to 12 noon and the Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 10th at 10:00AM; both events to take place at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Road in Lodi. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity
.