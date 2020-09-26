1/1
1961-2020
Jon was born to Leroy and Melinda Mettler on January 3, 1961 in Stockton Ca. He was raised on his family's farm east of Lodi where he enjoyed farming and viticulture, he graduated from Tokay High school and was a member of FFA and Young Farmers.
Jon passed away after a lengthy battle with dementia on September 16, 2020 at a very young age.
Jon was a fourth generation Lodi farmer who later went on to become a volunteer fireman and eventually rose in the ranks as Captain at Mokelumne Rural Fire Department where he retired from in 2016.
Jon enjoyed everything about country life from driving a tractor, helping at harvest and he could grow a mean tomato.
In recent years Jon enjoyed showing draft horses and spent countless hours training and preparing for shows with his beloved Wendy Bailey.
Jon dedicated his life to serving others, without a doubt, he loved and lived the fire service for over 30 years.
Jon was thrilled with the arrival of both of his children. Before his illness overtook him, he loved being able to spend time with them.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Melinda Mettler; and his grandparents. Jon leaves behind his son, Jared; daughter, Tallene; granddaughter, Lilly; father, Leroy, sister, Amy (Joe) Bondanza; and his ex wife, Leah (Ryan) Reposa; as well as his brothers in the fire service.
Burial will be private at Stockton Rural in his great great grandfathers family plot- because of COVID restrictions, a celebration of Jons life will be announced at a later date.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Sep. 26 to Oct. 2, 2020.
