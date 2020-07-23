On June 29, 2020 Carol (Clark) Thomas; beloved mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and teacher, passed away peacefully after two years of battling stage IV cancer.
Carol was the third and youngest child born to Lowell and Audrey Clark on September 9, 1952. She attended Pioneer High School in San Jose, where she demonstrated her adventurous spirit early on by becoming a foreign exchange student living in Columbia for half of her senior year. Carol went to Cottey College in Missouri, joined the P.E.O. sisterhood and was the pitcher on the Comet's fast-pitch softball team. In her Junior year, Carol transferred to the University of California, Berkeley where she joined the Pi Beta Phi Sorority and earned a BA in Education and teaching credential in 1975.
Carol was a dedicated teacher in the Lodi Unified School District for 42 years. She became an early literacy expert and pioneered the Reading Recovery Program in her district. When asked by a colleague how many of her students learned to read, she was known to proudly reply, "all of them!" Carol also became a certified BTSA (Beginning Teacher Support Association) teacher mentoring and supporting numerous new teachers entering the field.
Carol was a proud and loving mother; both her children followed in her footsteps, to UC Berkeley and together they shared a love for all things blue and gold. As an avid sports fan, a high point in Carol's last year was celebrating the Bears' Big Game victory and return of the axe. Carol served as president of the Cal Club of the San Joaquin County for many years; hosting speakers and events to raise money for scholarships for local high school students going to UC Berkeley.
Carol quoted her father's words regularly, which became not only a family motto, but a way of life, "Every day get your three F's: fun, fellowship, and fresh air." Carol will be remembered by many as a kind and supportive friend with a joyful spirit. She loved decorating her house festively and entertaining her bridge club friends. She shared a passion for reading with her, "Women of Words," book club and never missed the latest Broadway musical at the Music Circus Broadway on Tour. Carol loved to travel and experience the world. She lived an inspirational life, remaining positive and optimistic every day. Her spirit will surely live on in those who survive her.
Carol is survived by her two children, Calin Thomas (Meg) of Portola Valley, CA and Lindsay Thomas of Menlo Park, CA; her three grandchildren, Catherine, Amelia, and Harper Thomas; and her siblings, Janet Pfeiffer (Jim) of Los Gatos, CA and Tom Clark (Pam) of Redlands, CA.
In lieu of flowers or gifts please consider a donation to one of the following organizations: The Cal Alumni Scholarship Fund or The American Cancer Society
. A celebration of Carol's life will be organized when it is safe for large groups to gather again.