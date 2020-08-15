Carol Parlin, 61, of Acampo passed away unexpectedly on July 19, 2020. Carol was born in Stockton in 1959 and grew up in Manteca. After High school she went on to attend and graduate from UOP, and shortly thereafter married her beloved husband, Larry Parlin in 1983.

Carol was an animal lover and treasured her dogs, horses and barn cats, and will be missed by many people. Carol was an exceptionally caring person loved by all who knew her, always putting the needs of others above her own.

Carol was preceded in death by her mother, Ruth Lowe. Carol is survived by her father, Ken Lowe; brothers, Gary and Jeff Lowe; nephew, Jon Lowe; and husband, Larry Parlin.

