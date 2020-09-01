On the morning of Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, loving wife, mother and granny Carol Pohlman passed away at the age of 72. Carol was born in Illinois on August 27, 1947, to Delmo and Bertha (Buckingham) Phillipini, and the family later relocated to Sacramento. She met Leo A. Pohlman, Jr., in math class at Hiram Johnson High School, and they married on September 10, 1966. The couple soon moved to Lodi to raise their family.
Carol earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Stanislaus State University. A passionate educator, she spent 36 years working as a paraeducator in special education classes at Lakewood, Beckman and Ansel Adams Elementary schools in the Lodi Unified School District. She enjoyed her retirement by attending nearly every sporting event or recital her family was involved in, offering copious amounts of food to anyone who entered her home, and relaxing in her backyard pool. She is known for her love of Elvis Presley, Diet Coke and the Disney film "Snow White and the Seven Dwarves."
Carol had more than her fair share of health issues over the years, but survived countless near-death experiences due to the support of her family, her strength of will, and her faith that God had a plan for her on this earth. Above all, she loved her family, and her favorite pastime was spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren, especially on out-of-town getaways.
Carol is survived by her husband of 54 years, Leo A. Pohlman, Jr.; her brother, Dennis Campbell, of Salzburg, Austria; sister of the heart, Marsha Roesler; and aunt, Eunice Frink of Iowa; as well as her children, Cynthia Overbo, Christine Seymour, Roger Pohlman and Sara Jane Pohlman. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Katelyn Cribb, Timothy Cribb, Aidan Seymour, Joseph Cribb, Connor Overbo and Dylan Seymour. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, as well as two sisters of the heart, Criss Burbach and Barbara Simonetti.
Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Community Church, 18621 North Hwy 99 in Acampo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Vinewood Community Church in Lodi or the American Diabetes Association
.