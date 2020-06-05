Carolyn Ann Bauer, 58, passed away unexpectedly at her home in McMinnville, TN on May 12, 2020. She was born in Lodi, CA on August 31st to Merle and Mae Sinclair.
She was raised in Galt, CA where she attended grade school and graduated from Galt High School in 1979. After graduating from high school, she then completed medical assisting school. She worked as a medical assistant and a Phlebotomist for Roche Laboratories. Carolyn married the love of her life Ron in September 1985. Being the devoted mother she was, she took a break in her career to stay home and raise her two children. As her children got older, she went to work for Lodi Memorial Hospital. She had fond memories of coworkers, patients and the 15+ years she spent serving the LMH community. She relocated with her husband and family to Tennessee. She worked for LabCorp as a Phlebotomist at Mountain View Medical in Woodbury, TN. Words cannot express her love for Dr. Spurlock's office. She loved joking with Dr. Spurlock, laughing with the girls and listening to stories told from the patients. She would always refer to the patients as "her people" and would provide the same level of care she would want for her own family.
Carolyn loved her family dearly! She spent her weekends with her children, catching up on the week and loving on her grandbaby. She was known for her sense of humor and her loving heart. She loved shopping, gardening, and most of all spending time with those she loved. She will be greatly missed by her family and those who knew her!
She is survived by her beautiful mother, Mae Schmidt; beloved husband, Ron Bauer; loving children, Dana and Brian Bauer; her precious grandbaby, Greyson Bauer; brothers, Buzz (Deb) Sinclair, Shorty (Shaleigh) Sinclair; Linda (Jim) McCoy, Pam (Jerry) Rosano; mother in law, Joan Bauer; sister in laws, Denise (Ron) Lopez, Lisa (Jeff) Fox; numerous nieces and nephews whom she was always proud to be their Aunt. And last but not least, her dog, Panda.
She was preceded in death by her father, Merle Sinclair; step father, Milton Schmidt; brother in law, Randy Bauer; and her father in law, John Bauer.
A private memorial ceremony was held on May 18th at The Garden Of Memory Cemetery in Morrison, TN. A special celebration of her life will be held in California at a later date.
Memorial donations can be in made in Carolyn's honor to the American Cancer Society at 800.227.2345 or www.cancer.org.
She was raised in Galt, CA where she attended grade school and graduated from Galt High School in 1979. After graduating from high school, she then completed medical assisting school. She worked as a medical assistant and a Phlebotomist for Roche Laboratories. Carolyn married the love of her life Ron in September 1985. Being the devoted mother she was, she took a break in her career to stay home and raise her two children. As her children got older, she went to work for Lodi Memorial Hospital. She had fond memories of coworkers, patients and the 15+ years she spent serving the LMH community. She relocated with her husband and family to Tennessee. She worked for LabCorp as a Phlebotomist at Mountain View Medical in Woodbury, TN. Words cannot express her love for Dr. Spurlock's office. She loved joking with Dr. Spurlock, laughing with the girls and listening to stories told from the patients. She would always refer to the patients as "her people" and would provide the same level of care she would want for her own family.
Carolyn loved her family dearly! She spent her weekends with her children, catching up on the week and loving on her grandbaby. She was known for her sense of humor and her loving heart. She loved shopping, gardening, and most of all spending time with those she loved. She will be greatly missed by her family and those who knew her!
She is survived by her beautiful mother, Mae Schmidt; beloved husband, Ron Bauer; loving children, Dana and Brian Bauer; her precious grandbaby, Greyson Bauer; brothers, Buzz (Deb) Sinclair, Shorty (Shaleigh) Sinclair; Linda (Jim) McCoy, Pam (Jerry) Rosano; mother in law, Joan Bauer; sister in laws, Denise (Ron) Lopez, Lisa (Jeff) Fox; numerous nieces and nephews whom she was always proud to be their Aunt. And last but not least, her dog, Panda.
She was preceded in death by her father, Merle Sinclair; step father, Milton Schmidt; brother in law, Randy Bauer; and her father in law, John Bauer.
A private memorial ceremony was held on May 18th at The Garden Of Memory Cemetery in Morrison, TN. A special celebration of her life will be held in California at a later date.
Memorial donations can be in made in Carolyn's honor to the American Cancer Society at 800.227.2345 or www.cancer.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 11, 2020.