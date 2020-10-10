1/1
Carolyn Lee Twing
1942-2020
Carolyn Lee Chrisman-Twing passed away on October 4, 2020 in Nevada City, CA at the age of 78. Carolyn was born on January 29, 1942 in Los Angeles, CA to Cecil and Alberta Chrisman. She has lived the past 41 years in Nevada City. She was an avid gardener and loved tending to her flower garden. She also enjoyed travelling with her husband – visiting 124 countries, and was involved in numerous non-profit and charitable organizations.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Gary L. Twing; children, Kathie Twing and Kevin Twing; grandchildren, Janee' Twing and Vincent Riley; great-grandchildren, Derrick Groene and Eli Lovelace; and sister-in-law, Shirlee Twing. Her parents precede her in death.
Graveside services will take place at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Cherokee Memorial Park, Hwy 99 at E. Harney Lane in Lodi.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16, 2020.
