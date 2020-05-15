Carroll "Vince" Preszler lost his battle with Leukemia on April 29, 2020. He has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior. Vince was born in Lodi, California on September 21, 1946 to Herbert and Emily Preszler.

Vince is survived by his wife Elaine of 50 years and his precious pups. He leaves behind his favorite cousin Sheila Gramm, two brothers and one sister.

Vince was a lifelong resident of Victor, California. He attended Alpine Victor School and graduated from Lodi High School. He furthered his education at San Joaquin Delta College with an Associate of Art Degree and at Sacramento State earning his Bachelor of Science & Business Degree. Vince worked for his father at Victor Hardware & Appliance until 1983. He then started his own business, Service by Vince until his retirement July 2019.

Vince and Elaine enjoyed traveling to Mexico, Hawaii, Europe and Alaska. They took a trip to the Panama Canal with his cousin Sheila and Bob Gramm. Vince enjoyed his fishing trips to British Columbia, La Paz, Mexico, Costa Rica, striper fishing in the Delta with his friend Jerry Ernst and his other hobby was horse racing. He and Elaine traveled to many states to watch their horses run.

Vince was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church and was known at church for his amazing cheesebuttons. He cooked 200 cheese buttons for the 2018 Oktoberfest.

Vince will be missed by many. The Celebration of Life will be held at St. Peter Lutheran Church and will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store