Caryn passed peacefully on March 26, 2020. She was born December 2, 1955 in Enid, Oklahoma to Kurt Jeffrey Lobaugh, Captain USAF, and Mary Ellen Jack Lobaugh. The family was sent to Yakota AFB in Japan where they lived for 3 years. From Japan the family was stationed in Alexandria, Louisiana after which they returned to Lodi, California.
Caryn graduated from Lodi High School in 1973 after which she attended UOP, The University of Nevada and U.C. Davis. She graduated with a BS Degree from Louisiana Tech. She then accepted a position as the Assistant to the Head Caterer at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington D.C. In 1984, she married Capt. Dominick Manginelli, USAF. Two years later, Caryn gave birth to her first son, Christopher Ryan Manginelli.
The Air Force sent Capt. Manginelli to Shreveport, Louisiana where Caryn took a position as manager of Snelling and Snelling Employment Agency. From Shreveport, Caryn lived for 2 years in Fairford (the Cottswalds) England where her 2nd son Andrew was born. From England, the family was sent to Beale AFB in Northern California. Eventually Caryn returned to Lodi and took up permanent residence in Galt, California.
Caryn was a long-term substitute teacher for special Education classes in Galt. In 2008, Caryn enrolled at San Francisco State University. She courageously rode Amtrack to attend her classes and in June 2010 she received her Master of Arts Degree in Gerontology.
Caryn was predeceased by her grandfather, Kenneth Leland Lobaugh; and her father, Kurt Jeffery Lobaugh. She is survived by her two sons, Chris Manginelli and Andy Manginelli (Mikalina); her mother, Mary Ellen Lobaugh Kooyman (Barney); brothers, Eric Lobaugh (Eva) and Mark Lobaugh (Jeannie); her aunts, Jean Rauser and Shirley Phelan; and several nieces, nephews and step-siblings.
Caryn had many wonderful qualities, one of which was always putting others before herself. She loved to cook and make gourmet dinners for her family and friends. She loved to spend time with her garden, and was also gifted in various areas of crafts and artwork.
Through her remarkable life experiences, she was well qualified to converse on many subjects including travel, government, culinary expertise and personal relationships. She had and kept connections with friends from all over the world. She never knew what it meant to have an enemy. We will so miss you Sweetie and your caring love and joyful laughter.
A memorial service will be planned when all her family and friends will be able to come together.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 6, 2020