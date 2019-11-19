|
Catalina Jimenez passed away November 16, 2019. Loving wife of Nicolas Jimenez of 38 years. Proceeded in death by Pedro Sanchez, Sr. Mother of Robert (Toni) Sanchez, Edward (Linda) Sanchez, Alice (Louis) Avila, Elena (Daniel) Limon. Proceeded in death by children Anita Sanchez and Pedro Sanchez. Grandmother of 17, Great Grandmother of 33, Great-Great Grandmother of 4. Retired from General Mills in 1988. She enjoyed yelling BINGO and trips to Jackson. She loved knitting and crocheting while watching her novelas. She will be missed by her fur babies, Muneca, Chache, and Lulu.
Visitation and services will be held on Thursday, November 21 from 12-5:30 p.m. at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Rd.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25, 2019