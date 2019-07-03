|
|
Cecilia R. Amaral, 98, of San Leandro, CA, passed away on June 21, 2019.
Cecilia was born in Ryde, CA, and resided in Thornton, CA until the age of 20. She eventually moved to San Leandro where she lived for 75 years. She worked as a Forelady for Leslie Salt / Wilsey Foods in Oakland, CA. Cecilia attended St. Felicitas Catholic Church in San Leandro and was a member of PFSA, ICDES, & IDES.
Cecilia is preceded in death by her son, Michael Serota; first husband, Sidney Serota (who passed away in 1968); and her second husband, Mario Amaral. She is survived by her son, Jeff (Cheryl) Serota; daughter, Joyce (John) Costa; grandchildren, Ryan (Jessica) & Josh Serota, Michelle (Mike) Keck, Jesse & Jordan (Malina) Costa; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Friday, July 5th at Chapel of the Chimes Union City Roseary at 6 p.m. A Committal service will be held at Chapel of the Chimes on Saturday, July 6th at 11 a.m.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 3 to July 10, 2019