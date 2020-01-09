|
It is with overwhelming grief that we share that Chad Lauchland Beckman passed away in Whitefish, Montana on Saturday, January 4, 2020 after a very brief illness. Chad was born on May 1, 1975 in Lodi, California to Penny Lauchland Beckman and Ronald Myron Beckman. His grandparents were Charlyn and Jack Lauchland and Jean and Raymond W. Beckman. While in Junior High he played Pop Warner football for the Vikings team and was active at Temple Baptist Youth Group.
Chad graduated from Lodi High School in 1993. While in high school he worked for his grandpa Jack in their Zinfandel Vineyard, worked at Lakewood Drugs, swam on the water polo team, and was voted class flirt. He graduated from Sierra Nevada College at Incline Village, with a BA in Business. While in college he worked at the North Shore Tahoe Marina, and Squaw Valley Ski Shop. After graduating, he started his own business, "Chad's Custom Boat Care".
Chad also continued working at the Squaw Valley Ski Shop, (eventually becoming the Hard Goods Manager). He also eventually became a manager of the North Shore Tahoe Marina, (while in college as a dock manager, he organized a team of girls to be the Dock workers, the girls would jump into the boats, as a team, and care for the boats as the boat was having a gas refill). For a short time Chad moved to Lodi in 2009 to manage the family vineyards. While in Lodi he started a business that featured his wine, it is called "Charlyn's Zin".
Chad is preceded in death by all 4 grandparents; his aunt, Debie Woehl; and uncle, Woody W. Beckman. He is survived by his brother, John Raymond Beckman; aunts and uncles, Jacklyn Shaw, Vicki Beatty, Bonnie Booker, Walt, and Nancy; and numerous cousins.
Chad was fun, loving, and greatly loved. He will be deeply missed.
There will be no services. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel on Jan. 9, 2020