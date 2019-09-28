|
|
Our beloved Charl Lee Joens joined her loved ones in heaven on August 2, 2019. She passed away from natural causes in her sleep at the age of 69.
Her early life was spent in Lodi California where she lived on her family's vineyard with her mother Alice, father Charles Joens and his mother. She had many happy stories about her life in the country. She said she felt more at home climbing a tree then she did on the ground. She was quite a tom boy in her youth. She told stories of her wonderful Grandmother and their picnics together. Her grandmother was a wonderful friend and they spent so much time together.
Charl Lee had a beautiful singing voice and was professionally trained to sing opera. She took private voice lessons and studied music at UOP and, while her teachers wanted her to become an opera singer, her love of jazz called to her. She moved to New York and lived there from 1974-1977. She did several open mic showcases and she and her friend Vince belonged to a theatre company called The Actors Group. She also did a Summer Stock in the summer of 1975-76. After returning home she and her friend Vince organized and performed in the Stockton Art Troupe in the late 70's.
She later moved to Dunsmuir. She lived in Dunsmuir and Mt. Shasta for 33 years. Char lived with her mother for 20 years where she cared for her and the two were each others constant companion. Char was always so proud of her mother, Alice.
Char loved to sing and sang at weddings, funerals, the 4th of July Walk/Run and while picking berries with her "sister" cousin Barbara.
She was a member of the Methodist Choir for years, sang at the 7th Day Adventist church and performed in Christmas programs there.
She loved dogs and cats and never met one she didn't like. Her gentle way with animals tended to make them seem more human. She had many dogs over the years and treated them all like they were her children. She was an avid photographer and would send her friends beautiful text messages containing a photograph usually of a flower every morning.
After her mother passed away Char moved back into her little cottage in Shasta Retreat. She made it look like a version of "Cottage Living Magazine". She was so skilled and creative.
Those of us who were blessed to receive one of Char's beautiful knitted or crochet blankets know how very talented she was.
She was such a generous and loving person. Her hugs were wonderfully long and she never said an unkind word about anyone.
Char had many, many wonderful friends and in most cases thought of them as family.
She leaves behind many cousins including Barbara Ross, her husband Mike and their four children and two adorable grandchildren. She will be sorely missed by all.
Services will be at the Methodist Church 312 W. Alma St. Mt. Shasta, on Saturday October 12th, at 1:00.
In lieu of flowers just give someone a wonderful "Charl Lee" hug in her memory or you may make a contribution to Rescue Ranch 2216 E. Oberlin Rd., Yreka, Ca 96097.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 28 to Oct. 4, 2019