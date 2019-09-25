|
Charles Edward Pyle Jr., age 77, of Lodi lost his battle with cancer on Sept. 11, 2019.
Born in French Camp, he graduated from Lodi High in 1959. Son of Charles E Pyle Sr. and Anna Catherine Collier Pyle. He is survived by his son, Edward and his loving sister, Carol Ann Pyle Van Belzen, as well as many cousins and his close friend Patricia Anderson.
He was a loyal member of I.B.E.W. local 595 for over 40 years and retired from Bockmon and Woody.
Charles, (Sparky) was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hike, kayak, fish, camp, & study the stars. Charles was a member of Sierra Club, Lodi Historical Society, San Joaquin Historical Society, a Micke Grove tractor & electrical volunteer, Stockton Rod and Gun Club, Stockton Elk Club & his biggest passion ever was as a volunteer Master Electrician and worker on the restoration of USS Lucid; a mine sweeper.
A celebration of his life will take place on October 26 in Stockton by invitation.
In lieu of flowers, we suggest a donation be made to: Stockton Maritime Museum, 4290 Cherokee Rd, Stockton, CA 95215.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, 2019