Charles Gordon Spice, Jr., age 87 years, of Lodi, California, died on May 28, 2020, after a short illness. His friends all called him "Gordon."
Son of the late Charles Gordon Spice, Sr., and Margaret Sarah Hempstead Spice, he was born September 18, 1932, in Highland Park, Michigan, a Detroit suburb. He grew up in the Detroit and Chicago areas.
He earned a Bachelor's degree (magna cum laude) in 1953 from Colorado College in Colorado Springs; an M.A. from the University of Wyoming (Laramie) in 1955; an M.Div. (magna cum laude) in 1960 from Pacific School of Religion (Berkeley, California); and a Ph.D. in 1963 from the University of Wyoming. He studied at the Carl Gustav Jung Institute for Analytical Psychology (Zurich, Switzerland), completing all requirements except the Diploma Thesis.
Honorary organizations to which he was elected include Phi Beta Kappa; Phi Kappa Phi (National Scholastic Honorary Society); Sigma Xi (Associate) (National Science Honorary Society); Psi Chi (National Psychology Honorary Fraternity); Phi Delta Kappa (National Education Honorary Fraternity); and Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia (National Music Honorary Fraternity).
At Colorado College, Gordon's sport was mountain climbing. He did some rock climbing, and he climbed several of the 14,000-foot peaks in Colorado.
He had a life-long love of steam railroading. As a pre-teen, he began hanging around the railroad yards, and the workmen befriended him. One engineer trusted Gordon enough to allow him to independently take the locomotive down the track and position it where it needed to be.
When Gordon was in Colorado, the narrow-gauge Colorado railroads lured him repeatedly to the mountains. He found a way to ride on just about all the narrow-gauge lines that still were in operation (later, he took his wife on a few of those rides!), and he hiked the abandoned rail lines over the passes. Camera in hand, he recorded in black and white some of the last steam railroading in Colorado.
Gordon loved classical music, particularly organ music. He took organ lessons as a teenager and a college student, and served as the organist for his DeMolay chapter. He studied organ with Richard Purvis in San Francisco.
August 2, 1958, Gordon and Wilma Helen Heckenlaible, of Lodi, were married in Morris Chapel at the University of the Pacific (Stockton, California). They moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in 1963, where Gordon took a position as a counselor at the University of Pittsburgh. Soon thereafter he took a faculty position in the Department of Counselor Education. He developed a nationally-known Cross-Cultural Counseling program. He was head of the Department for a dozen years before his retirement in 2000.
Gordon served on the legislative committee to acquire licensure for Psychologists in the state of Pennsylvania. He especially enjoyed his work for the National Board of Certified Counselors, serving on the certification team evaluating Counselor Education programs in a number of universities around the United States. He belonged to the Pennsylvania Counseling Association, the American Counseling Association, the American Mental Health Counselors Association, and the Association for Spiritual, Ethical, and Religious Values in Counseling.
Individually, and together with his wife, he presented a number of regional and national workshops on such topics as Jungian psychology; the psychology of myths and folk tales; multi-cultural understanding; spirituality; dissociative identity disorder; and cults and mind control. After retirement, he and his wife moved to Lodi.
In retirement, Gordon and Wilma were fortunate to be able to take a number of ocean cruises to different parts of the world.
Gordon belonged to the Mother Lode Colony of the Society of Mayflower Descendants (Folsom, California) and the Elder William Brewster Society. He joined his wife in the Lodi chapter of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia and – with other husbands – in the Sierra Amador Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (Jackson, California).
Gordon was a dedicated Mason, a member of both Lodi Lodge #256 and Woodbridge (California) Lodge #131. He was a 32° Scottish Rite Mason in Sacramento. He was a member of Ben Ali Shrine (Sacramento, California) and was 1st Vice President of the Tokay Shrine Club in Lodi. Gordon took his Masonic membership very seriously, taking it upon himself to memorize much of the Masonic ritual and to encourage younger members of the Craft.
Other hobbies and interests included travel, photography, birding, and folk tales of the world. He spent his spare time in the last several decades translating from the German language the fine collections of folk tales assembled by German scholars.
Gordon is survived by Wilma, his wife of almost 62 years; his brother-in-law, Richard Heckenlaible (Donna) of La Mirada, California; a nephew, Michael Heckenlaible; a grandniece, Melissa Heckenlaible; and a step-grandnephew, Michael Bauders. Also many valued friends.
Burial will be private, but a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be sent in Gordon Spice's name to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2425 Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95817, or to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 11, 2020.