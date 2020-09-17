1/1
Charles Morgan Rutledge
1933 - 2020
Charles Morgan Rutledge passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 85. After months of declining health he died peacefully in his sleep with his beloved wife Lenora at his side. Morgan was born in Lodi, CA on January 1, 1933 to father, Clarence Robert Rutledge and mother, Elvera Carmella Cellini.
Morgan attended Lodi High School where he met his life long love of 65 years, Lenora Rosalie Delzer. They were married on March 27, 1955. Morgan enlisted in the National Guard in 1953 and was honorably discharged in 1961. In 1959 he began working for the San Joaquin County as a supervisor at Micke Grove Park. A small house in the park became their first home. Later, Morgan became manager of the San Joaquin County parks. In 1985, he retired after 25 years of service only to continue farming together with his father "Bob" on the families 60 acres of cherries located in Woodbridge, CA.
Morgan was an avid sailor, snow skier, fisherman, RV traveler and enjoyed his occasional trips to the casino. He was a loving grandfather and cherished his time with family and friends. He was an active member for 55 years in the Woodbridge Masonic Lodge #131.
Morgan is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Lenora Rosalie Delzer; children, Jill Earle (Dave Earle), Robb Rutledge (Julie Rutledge); grandchildren, Casey and Robert Earle, Ashton and Braden Rutledge.
Private services will be held. People wishing to honor him may make donations to:
The Woodbridge Masonic Association, PO Box 453, Woodbridge, CA 95258.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Sep. 17 to Sep. 23, 2020.
