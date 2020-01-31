|
|
Charles Wesley Wagner, 95, passed away on December 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. Charles was born May 19, 1924 in North Carolina but made his way to California as a young man. In 1946 he met his love, Betty Jean, while both were employed at Sharpe Army Depot in Lathrop. They were soon married and started their family, eventually settling down in Lodi. Charles is survived by his wife of 73 years, Betty; sons Chuck (Sandy) and Steve; grandchildren Rhonda (Bryant) Love, Randy Miller, Michelle Osborn (Jeff), Julie (Tim) Carey, and Maegan Wagner; eleven great and three great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Miller and her husband, Daniel Miller.
Honoring Charles's wishes, internment will be private.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2020