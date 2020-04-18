|
|
Charlotte Marie Randolph passed away peacefully in the home she loved. She was born in Lodi, July 28th 1924 to Charles and Lillian Peirano.
She lived her life fully and she did it 'her way'. As a youngster she contracted polio, and lost her friend to the disease. She survived and took on dance to strengthen her legs. She loved words and writing and became a junior reporter. She wanted to be a journalist but instead met Randy, her love and future husband and followed him across the United States while he was in training with the Army Air Corps. At the same time, she trained to be a nurse's assistant.
When the war ended, she learned to fly alongside her new husband and the two moved to remote Lake Tahoe, which they loved, and where they had plans of flying mail in and out of the isolated areas and buying property for development. They thought Tahoe had great potential:) While this didn't work out, she was not done thinking outside of the box. Charlotte always had 'crazy' ideas that turned out to be just ahead of the trend. And she had a wonderful husband who supported her in every new adventure.
Together they opened the first fireworks stand in Lodi, way back when fireworks were mainly pretty little sparkly things, and they continued to open more stands every year until certain fireworks were made illegal. They ended up with a garage full of 'illegal' fireworks, but they fired them off anyway every 4th of July for years, much to the delight of friends and neighbors! Then came the flocked Christmas tree adventure. One day Charlotte came home with a 'flocking machine' all excited about flocking her own Christmas tree that year. Randy, her ever patient husband, asked, "Charlotte, where is the compressor to run the flocking machine"? So, they purchased a compressor and had the first Christmas tree flocking business in Lodi.
With great entrepreneurial spirit, she opened 'The Wigloo', the first wig shop in Lodi. (Lots of firsts for her) She also had spectacular clothes and jewelry for sale, mainly because she loved going to the clothes market in San Francisco!
When her oldest daughter won the local Miss Stockton title for the Miss CA/Miss America program, Charlotte decided she could do a better job and soon took over the local pageant as its executive director. Within a few years she was on the board of directors for the state pageant and eventually asked to become executive director of Miss California Pageant, commuting weekly to Santa Cruz where the state Pageant was held. Under her direction, the pageant flourished, in volume of scholarships and the beauty and creativity of the televised production. When she retired her position, the program was one of the top nationwide. She was held in high esteem and asked to judge numerous state pageants every year and had friends in every state. She opened 'Cocoon' in Stockton about 25 years ago. Cocoon started with toning tables, ending up as a beauty salon with skin care, therapeutic massage and of course great clothes and jewelry! A few years ago, the current executive director of the Miss CA pageant asked Charlotte to come as a guest of the pageant. She was now using a walker but her makeup, hair and clothes were perfect. She was the center of attention, just where she has always liked to be! All her pageant friends wanted their pictures taken with her. It was a wonderful weekend for her.
Charlotte loved to go play the poker machines at Jackson Rancheria and knew the woman who started the casino when it was just a bingo hall. Her youngest son Layne, would drive her up to spend the day. Charlotte always wanted to be doing something exciting. Staying at home in a rocking chair was never going to be for her.
She was indomitable. She will be missed.
Charlotte is survived by her brother, James Peirano, daughter Landa and son- in- law Dennis Durrell; her son Lance and daughter-in-law, Cornelia, their children Sonja, her husband Bradley Heintz, Erik and wife Katherine Randolph, and Alexis and her husband Josh Sobel; her daughter, Lacey and son-in-law Howard Arnaiz; daughter Laddie and son-in-law Brian Erbele; son Layne Randolph; and great grandchildren,
Keaton and Oliver Heintz, and Hannah, Alexander and Sophia Randolph.
A private ceremony was held for the family at Cherokee Memorial Park on February15th, 2020.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 18 to Apr. 24, 2020