Charlotte Hope Feliciano, surrounded by her four children, passed away on May 8, 2019. Born on June 9, 1939 and raised in Monterey, CA, she married the love of her life, Larry in 1961. In 1966, they moved to Lodi where Larry took a job with Woodbridge Golf and Country Club. They spent 10 years in Lodi raising their four children. Between 1976 and 2011, Charlotte and her family lived in Antioch, Sacramento, and Elk Grove, before returning to Lodi after the passing of her husband. She worked for UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento for 23 years.

The youngest of 13 children, she is preceded in death by her parents and 11 of her siblings. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, sister Mercedes Paredes; children Chris Feliciano, Steve Feliciano (Paula), Marianne Broderick (Robert), Gina Curry (Mike); grandchildren Shellie, John Paul, Steven, Maria, Johnny and 3 great-grandchildren Colton, Cameron and Bailey.

Charlotte was a positive and fun-loving sister, aunt and mom. She was affectionately known as Nana Flea to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was known by many for her ability to listen and provide life advice. She loved to read, cook for others, spend time with family and friends, and was great at throwing a party.

A Vigil/Rosary will be held on Thursday, May 16th from 5:00 – 8:00pm at St. Mary's Funeral Center in Sacramento. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, May 17th at 10:00am at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Lodi. Burial will follow at Cherokee Memorial Park in Lodi. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 15 to May 21, 2019