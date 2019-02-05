Cheri was born on June 22, 1946 in San Diego CA at Balboa Naval Hospital and died on 1-30-19 in Lodi CA, where she had mostly lived for 40 years. She also lived in Rio Vista CA for 15 years. She lived in Oregon for many of her early childhood years, and then moved to Somerset CA with her parents. She attended schools in Sutherlin Oregon, Somerset, Placerville, and Lodi High East Campus. She married Phil Gaudet in 1964 and they have been married for 54 years which saw them together as teenagers, parents, grandparents and great grandparents.

She worked in food service for most of her working years, as well as secretary for Gaudet Service Company for may years when Phil started his own business in 1997. They retired in 2010 and she enjoyed staying close to home, trying new recipes, spending time on the computer, and especially downloading books to her Kindle since she was an avid reader.

Cheri is survived by her husband Phil, daughters Tamera (Joe), Teresa (Joe), and son Todd (Adriene), her grandchildren--Suzie, Krista, Rachel, Ashley, Pettus, Peyton, Nicholas, Jada, and Joseph, as well as her great grandchildren--Keyleen, Alina, Jaylen, Cody, and Dylan.

She is also survived by sisters, Cyndi, (Tom), Heidi (Dario), Pam (Leo), and Debbie, brothers Tom and Ted (Deb), and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her life long friends Bobby, Jo, Josey, and Ron. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Lila, her parents William (Bud) and Ruth, brothers Walt and Nick, and sister Candy.

At her request she will be cremated and scattered off the bridge at Buck's Bar Ca, where she spent many happy childhood days, and where in her best memories of those days she still runs the bluffs of the Cosumnes River and the hills of Somerset with her brother Tom. There will be no services, but a small informal get together for family and friends is planned for a later time.