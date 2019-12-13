|
|
Christina Rosa Barajas (Mendez), age 91, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in Lodi, CA.
She was born January 20, 1928 to Jose Mendez and Leonor Torres. She was raised in Lodi, CA and attended local schools.
She married Jose Barajas Jr. on August 10, 1946. She was a housewife, enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with all her grandchildren.
Christina is preceded in death by her husband, Jose; daughter, Yolanda Vallo; 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
She is survived by sons, Steven (Cathy), Michael, David, and George Barajas; daughter, Rebecca Lok; sister, Virginia Mittlieder of Lodi; 11 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for Christina will be held at Lodi Funeral Home on Friday, December 20, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. Committal will follow at Lodi Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19, 2019