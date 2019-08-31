|
|
Christopher Lyn Million, 54, of Lodi passed away on Friday, August 16 in Tracy, CA. He was the loving husband of Vanessa Million.
Chris was born on December 22, 1964 to Raymond and Charlotte Million in Castro Valley, CA. After spending many years in El Macero, he graduated from Davis Senior High School in 1983. Chris went on to attend Sacramento State and then began his career in the trucking industry. He held numerous positions including dispatcher, driver and instructor for more than 30 years. At the time of his passing, he was working for T&T Trucking.
In 1992, Chris married his first wife, Lenette Fischer, and they welcomed daughter Carli in 1997. Chris was a devoted and proud dad who always said that Carli was his greatest accomplishment in life. She was the light of his life.
It was in 2004 that Chris met Vanessa Kocher. They were married in 2007 and spent the next years happily raising their family. There were many special times spent at their favorite place, the beach.
Chris was an avid Oakland Raiders fan, animal lover and Elvis fan. He especially loved live music as long as it was loud. He was a dedicated son, husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend to many. He will be remembered as a kind and compassionate man with a great sense of humor. Chris had a huge heart and made people feel special and loved. He will be greatly missed by all.
Chris is survived by his wife Vanessa Million; daughter Carli Million; brothers Glenn (Lara) Million and Lance (Tammy) Million; step-children Stephanie Sanchez (Eric Dye), Jessica Powell, Lee and Nick Perez, Rosebud (Lolly) and Vern (Bubba) Kocher; mother Charlotte Million; nephews Tanner and Trevor Million, niece Tessa Million; and grandchildren Robert and Angel Sanchez, Destiny (Pookie) Perez, and Clover Rae Dye. He is preceded in death by his father Raymond Million, who passed in 2018.
Services to honor Christopher will be private. To honor his love for animals, please consider a donation to P.A.L.S (People Assisting Lodi Shelter), 1040 W Kettleman Lane, #379, Lodi, CA 95240.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, 2019