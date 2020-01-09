|
Christopher Guy Shirley (58) passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 31, 2019, in Peoria, AZ. where he had resided for the past 4 years. He was born at Lodi Memorial Hospital on June 9, 1961. He graduated from Galt High School in 1979 and DeVry Institute in Phoenix in 1981 before returning to the Lodi/Galt area where he lived for most of his life.
He had his Contractor's License and enjoyed building and remodeling houses. He did tunnel work in Hawaii, worked at a power plant in Pennsylvania but could not wait to get back to the Lodi area. His last job was working for Robbins Overhead Door Co. in Galt. He enjoyed working on old cars- - revving up the engines and lowering them; water skiing, playing softball, watching NASCAR racing on TV, and hanging out with his friends and family.
Surviving Chris is his daughter, Macee Shirley (Ripon); stepsons, Brannen and Cory Tindell; and Brannen's son, Christopher; father, William D. Shirley and stepmother, Cheryl (El Dorado Hills); mother, Barbara K. Floyd and stepfather Sam (Buckeye, AZ); sister, Monica Sproull and husband Bill; niece, Jessica Sproull and nephew, C. J. Sproull (all of Litchfield Park, AZ.); grandmother, Faye Shirley (Acampo); stepsister, Mary Ledcke (Kentucky); stepbrothers, Stephen Floyd (South Carolina) and Kevin Floyd (Kentucky); two aunts; three uncles; and a host of cousins.
A Celebration of Life for Chris will be held at a later date in Galt.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014, in Christopher Shirley's name. All money received by them goes right back into the care of someone else.
