Chryso Vasiliou was born in 1930 in the coastal Greek village of Kyparissi, in the Peloponnese. As a child, her education was interrupted by the occupation of Greece in World War II by German and Italian forces, as well as the subsequent Greek Civil War. In 1952, she, her mother, and her brother left Greece to join their father in San Francisco, where he ran a soda shop on Haight Street. Once in the United States, Chryso learned English, and received her GED, her cosmetology license, and (to her great pride) her driver's license. In 1954, Chryso married the love of her life, James Adams, to whom she bore three children. Chryso was very involved with the Bay Area Greek community and St. Basil's Greek Orthodox Church in Stockton, where she was a tireless volunteer for the annual Greek Festival and the Philoptochos charitable society. All of Chryso's family and friends have stories of her compassion, her selfless generosity, and her kind heart. She passed away on July 29, 2020, and she will be profoundly missed by those who knew her.

Chryso was preceded in death by her husband, James; her sister, Katina (Louie) Colombotos; and her sister-in-law, Matina. She is survived by her brother, George; her children, Georgia (Clifford), James (Natalie), and Gregory; and her grandchildren, Nikolas (Jamie), Jacob, Matthew, and Alexea Malaletkin.

A private funeral and interment were held Monday. For those so inclined, in lieu of sending flowers, please donate to the St. Basil Philoptochos Society.

