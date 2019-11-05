|
Clara Andreina Angela Aurora Corsaro passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019 in Lodi, California surrounded by family.
Clara was a very special woman, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. Those who knew her can attest to her caring, generous and thoughtful nature as well as her love of family, friends and neighbors. Clara found joy in the simplest of things like playing a game of cards, having a cup of coffee or lunch with friends and most of all, spending time with family. She was especially proud of her grandchildren. She was affectionately known as Noni.
Clara was born in Livemmo, Italy on November 30, 1923 to Angelo Bonomini and Giovanna (Bacchetti) Bonomini. As a young girl she came to the United States with her family in 1936 initially to Humboldt County and eventually settling in San Francisco.
In 1942, Clara married Jack Main and together they owned the Columbus Italian Foods restaurant in North Beach. They had one child, David, born in 1958. While working very long hours she managed to volunteer her time at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School.
For a short time Clara lived in Truckee, relocating to Tracy after Jack became ill in order to be closer to her sister and extended family. Jack Main passed away in August 1976.
Clara married Vincent Corsaro in September 1979 after being introduced to him by her sister. Together their home was always open to family and friends as they loved cooking Italian dishes and everyone knew that the holidays would be incomplete without her famous biscotti. Clara enjoyed crocheting blankets and scarves for those closest to her. She retired from Owens-Ilinois in 1987. Clara was an active member of the Italian Catholic Federation and she remained in Tracy for several years after Vince's passing in 2012 before relocating to Lodi, California to be closer to her son and grandchildren. She became an avid San Francisco Giants fan in her 90's!
In 2008 she returned to Livemmo, Italy more than 70 years after she had left as a young girl. She was thrilled to see where she was born and so grateful to be able to visit with family while there.
In heaven Clara joins her sister Delfina, her brother Pete, as well as spouses Jack and Vince. Clara leaves behind her son David, his wife Roya, step daughters Angie and Kathy and grandchildren Davey, Jack, Giana, Nicole, Erika, Paul & Kyle as well as 7 great grandchildren.
Throughout her life Clara was active in the Catholic Church and had an unwavering faith in God. Clara lived an incredibly full life in her 95 years and will be dearly missed, but we know she is looking down on us from Heaven and will live in our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to stjude.org.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11, 2019