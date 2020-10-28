1/1
Claudia Carol Hegwer
1943 - 2020
Claudia peacefully passed away on Oct. 19th, 2020, after a short bout with pneumonia. She was born in November of 1943 and grew up in San Rafael, the oldest of seven children. Claudia is preceded in death by her parents Claude & Joan St. Martin and two siblings Michael and Jerry St. Martin. She is survived by and will be missed by all her siblings: Barbara & Harry Crosby, Marie & Bill Calvin, Virginia & Steve Seible, and Gene St. Martin, along with countless members of her extended family. Claudia lived a full life and was first and foremost a dedicated mother who treasured every moment with her daughters. The only thing that she may have loved even more was her role as grandma to her three grandchildren. Her loss will be felt every day by her daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah & Matt Thurlow, and Kara & Scott Hufford. She will always be remembered by her grandchildren, who she was the biggest fan of- Brandon, Molly, and Lauren – she will always be with them. Finally, she leaves behind her blind, neurotic dog Heidi (Lord help us).
Claudia, or to those that knew her at school, Mrs. Hegwer, spent 54 teaching at St. Anne's Catholic School in Lodi. She started teaching there in 1965, where she was one of the first teachers on staff that was not a nun, and finally retired the summer of 2020. The school was a 2nd family to her where she was a teacher and mentor to both students and staff. She had an unmistakable voice and could always be heard reminding students to tuck in their shirts, tie their shoes, or to walk in the halls. She was a woman with a passion for teaching.
She was also a gifted artist, a patient listener, and a great friend. She was blessed with an amazing group of friends, all of whom she loved dearly. She was always ready to see a movie or go out to eat and could always count on her friends to sneak her a Diet Coke. Claudia was a sports fan who loved cheering on the 49ers and her many football discussions with her grandson Brandon. She also enjoyed following whatever softball team her granddaughter Lauren was playing on, and the many hours she spent poolside cheering for her other granddaughter Molly. Each of them believed they were her favorite and each one was right.
A mass and celebration of her life will be held later when we can all safely gather. In lieu of flowers please do a random act of kindness in her name.

Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3, 2020.
October 27, 2020
She was a great friend and teacher, she tutored my daughter at St. Anne’s for years, we will miss her!
Lori Felten
Friend
October 27, 2020
Chuck and I Love you Dear Friend! So many great times at the theater, lunches, and dinner at our house. Love our Special times. God be with You!
Chuck and Debi Kramer
Friend
October 27, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Claudia was an amazing person. I've seen her at St Anne's for years, but didn't have her as a teacher. I would see her at church, the movies, or at a friend's 4th of July party. Thoughts and prayers to her family. RIP as you have earned it after 54 years of teaching.
Kathy Ray
October 27, 2020
Claudia was a bright light in this world. She had a great laugh I will never forget. With a gregarious personality. Myself and my wife will miss her. We lucky to have you as a friend. We love you Claudia!
Craig Henson
Friend
October 27, 2020
Oh Mrs Hegwer...... my deepest condolences and prayers. my heart broke when I heard her passing. She was my 5th grade teacher and my first teacher at St Annes. She was a wonderful teacher and I’ll surely miss seeing her face when I take my daughter to school
at st annes.
Alexis
Student
