Claudia peacefully passed away on Oct. 19th, 2020, after a short bout with pneumonia. She was born in November of 1943 and grew up in San Rafael, the oldest of seven children. Claudia is preceded in death by her parents Claude & Joan St. Martin and two siblings Michael and Jerry St. Martin. She is survived by and will be missed by all her siblings: Barbara & Harry Crosby, Marie & Bill Calvin, Virginia & Steve Seible, and Gene St. Martin, along with countless members of her extended family. Claudia lived a full life and was first and foremost a dedicated mother who treasured every moment with her daughters. The only thing that she may have loved even more was her role as grandma to her three grandchildren. Her loss will be felt every day by her daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah & Matt Thurlow, and Kara & Scott Hufford. She will always be remembered by her grandchildren, who she was the biggest fan of- Brandon, Molly, and Lauren – she will always be with them. Finally, she leaves behind her blind, neurotic dog Heidi (Lord help us).

Claudia, or to those that knew her at school, Mrs. Hegwer, spent 54 teaching at St. Anne's Catholic School in Lodi. She started teaching there in 1965, where she was one of the first teachers on staff that was not a nun, and finally retired the summer of 2020. The school was a 2nd family to her where she was a teacher and mentor to both students and staff. She had an unmistakable voice and could always be heard reminding students to tuck in their shirts, tie their shoes, or to walk in the halls. She was a woman with a passion for teaching.

She was also a gifted artist, a patient listener, and a great friend. She was blessed with an amazing group of friends, all of whom she loved dearly. She was always ready to see a movie or go out to eat and could always count on her friends to sneak her a Diet Coke. Claudia was a sports fan who loved cheering on the 49ers and her many football discussions with her grandson Brandon. She also enjoyed following whatever softball team her granddaughter Lauren was playing on, and the many hours she spent poolside cheering for her other granddaughter Molly. Each of them believed they were her favorite and each one was right.

A mass and celebration of her life will be held later when we can all safely gather. In lieu of flowers please do a random act of kindness in her name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store