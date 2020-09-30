Claudia Lucy Comstock went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020 after suffering a brief illness complicated by her Alzheimer's Disease. She passed peacefully with her devoted husband Bruce Eld at her side in Lodi, California.
Claudia was born on January 16, 1947 in Hartford, Connecticut, the youngest daughter of Charles and Bernice (Beresford) Comstock. She married Thomas Hazeltine in 1965 and raised two daughters, Jeanette Hazeltine Haight (Bill) and Tammie Hazeltine Holloway (Bob) in Andover, Vermont.
Claudia was very active in youth 4-H, gardening, church & community functions and sewing. After many years of living in Andover, where she was the Town Clerk from (1986-1992), Claudia relocated to South Royalton, Vermont and attended Vermont Law School, becoming a paralegal in 1995. After graduation she stayed at Vermont Law School as an employee.
In 2010 she married her loving husband Bruce Eld. Together they traveled between Vermont and Florida as "snowbirds" prior to moving to Lodi, California in 2015.
Claudia is survived by her husband Bruce, daughters Jeanette and Tammie, her beloved grandchildren Tyler, Violet and Jessica, her sisters Elaine Cratty of Elkton, Maryland and Susan Sandberg of Vernon, Connecticut, as well as nieces, nephews and many cousins. A family burial will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Claudia's name to the Alzheimer's Association
.