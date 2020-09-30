1/1
Claudia Lucy Comstock
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claudia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Claudia Lucy Comstock went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020 after suffering a brief illness complicated by her Alzheimer's Disease. She passed peacefully with her devoted husband Bruce Eld at her side in Lodi, California.
Claudia was born on January 16, 1947 in Hartford, Connecticut, the youngest daughter of Charles and Bernice (Beresford) Comstock. She married Thomas Hazeltine in 1965 and raised two daughters, Jeanette Hazeltine Haight (Bill) and Tammie Hazeltine Holloway (Bob) in Andover, Vermont.
Claudia was very active in youth 4-H, gardening, church & community functions and sewing. After many years of living in Andover, where she was the Town Clerk from (1986-1992), Claudia relocated to South Royalton, Vermont and attended Vermont Law School, becoming a paralegal in 1995. After graduation she stayed at Vermont Law School as an employee.
In 2010 she married her loving husband Bruce Eld. Together they traveled between Vermont and Florida as "snowbirds" prior to moving to Lodi, California in 2015.
Claudia is survived by her husband Bruce, daughters Jeanette and Tammie, her beloved grandchildren Tyler, Violet and Jessica, her sisters Elaine Cratty of Elkton, Maryland and Susan Sandberg of Vernon, Connecticut, as well as nieces, nephews and many cousins. A family burial will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Claudia's name to the Alzheimer's Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Sep. 30 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved