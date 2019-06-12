Home

Clayton (Clyde) Thomas Brandt

Clayton (Clyde) Thomas Brandt Obituary
Clayton, (Clyde) Thomas Brandt, 68, of Lodi, passed away on June 5, 2019 in Stockton, Ca.
Clayton was born in St. Paul, MN to Gustav and Myrtle Brandt on April 2, 1951. He was a veteran of Vietnam War and served in the Army.
Clayton is preceded in death by his father and brothers, Glenn and Tony.
Clayton is survived by his son, Jacob of Stockton; brother, Warren of Las Vegas, NV; sisters, Karen Denny of South Dakota, and Shirley Gustafson of Maryland; and mother of Las Vegas, NV.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from June 12 to June 19, 2019
