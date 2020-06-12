It is with joy and sorrow that we announce that Cletice M Hindman Wiebe went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 22, 2020. She was born March 17, 1931 in Taloga Oklahoma to Pirl Andy and Doris Ethel Hindman. The family, to include Bula Pirl, and Jack Delaine, moved from Taloga Oklahoma to California during the dust bowl era in January 1936 to Madera. There they attended the Ist Assemby of God church in Madera just around the corner from their home on Riverside Avenue. Cletice accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and then stayed on task with serving in her church. This is where Clectice met the love of her life, (Jack) John Ernest Wiebe, a local dairy farmer in Dixieland who lived about 9 miles outside of town. On the same day, June 9th 1949, she married Jack in the Pastors home and graduated from High school then off on a honeymoon in Monterey California. They lived on the family owned dairy where Jack built their a new home where Gayleen, John, and Terry were born. They then stared over by selling the farm and moved into town where they bought a Texaco and a Beacon station in downtown Madera. While living here her son Dwayne Andy was born. In 1959 they built an A&W in Pittsburg and Shore Acres California. When living in Lodi and attending 1st Assembly of God, now Century Assembly on Century Blvd, she joined her daughter Gayleen in Girls Ministry, the Missionettes, a Christian girls club. She loved camping, boating and SF Giants games with her family and if the grandchildren were swimming or playing ball, she was there! Christmas time was her favorite time of the year. She dressed a beautiful table and often had 20- 25 guests as family gather in her home. One favorite Christmas was when all the grandchildren dressed up and played out the birth of Jesus and paraded through the house. She loved to honor the family members by making them a homemade cake for their birthday. While in Lodi She and Jack purchased Roy's Fast food Drive-in on Cherokee lane and Showers Park in Restaurant on Pacific Ave. in Stockton. Back to Pittsburg to own Jack the Bear Restaurant at 120 Railroad Avenue and then Dodge City Antiques on Willow Pass road in Pittsburg. Still going strong at the age of 88 she and her daughter joined a ladies bible study led by Betty Smith, in Lodi, where she read the bible out loud and prayed in prayer groups that she enjoyed so much.

Cletice was a woman of God. Her favorite verse that she often quoted was John 3:16. She raised her children to love God and was the example of a Proverbs 31 woman and wife. She was a member of 1st Assembly of God church Madera, 1st Assembly of God Lodi, and Calvary Temple of Concord. Some of her favorite songs are The Old rugged cross, At the cross, He touched me, and many other old time gospel favorites.

She is survived by her loving sister, Bula Pirl Blazer of Pleasant Hill, California; her daughter, Gayleen Stock- Timmons and Steven Timmons of Lodi; John E. Wiebe Jr and Susan Wiebe of Grass Valley; Terry D. Wiebe and Leticia Wiebe of El Paso, Texas; 11 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 2 great, great grandchildren.

A family graveside ceremony will be held at Cherokee Memorial Park June 12, 2020 at 2:30PM.

Viewing will be in the Vineyard Chapel onsite of Cherokee Memorial park from 11:00AM – 1:30 PM Reverend Doug Duncan and Pastor Jim Cordero from Century Assembly will be officiating.

