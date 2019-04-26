Clifford Allen Nitschke, loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born in Eureka, South Dakota on February 15, 1932 to Lydia and Theodore Nitschke.

In 1941 he moved with his family to the Lodi area and attended local schools graduating from Lodi High School in 1950. After high school he enlisted in the US Army and was based in Germany during the Korean War.

In 1957 he met the love of his life and married Lee Ann (Schlabs) on New Years Eve.

Clifford worked at General Mills and Suburban Gas Company to support his wife and three children. During vacations he would take his family on cross-country road trips to see US historic landmarks. These trips were repeated with his grandchildren as well. In between helping raise his grandchildren he became a volunteer extraordinaire.

Family brought him joy and sharing various stories that contained cherished memories. He would always have a joke or story to tell at all the family gatherings.

Clifford was preceded in death by his sister Frances Nitschke, his brother Harry Nitschke, and his son-in-law Gary Wong. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Lee Ann Nitschke, his son Clifford (Sherri) Nitschke, his son Steven (Esther) Nitschke, his daughter Susanne Wong, his grandson Theodore (Jennifer) Nitschke, his grandson Benjamin (Jessica) Wong, his grandson Drew Nitschke, his granddaughter Frances (Jared) Hair, his granddaughter Mary Wong, his grandson Jose Nitschke, his granddaughters Anna Nitschke and his two great granddaughters Eliza and Amelia.

Visitation will be from 12pm to 8pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Cherokee Memorial Vineyard Chapel located at 14165 N Beckman Road, Lodi, CA 95240. A service will be held on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 1pm at Cherokee Memorial Vineyard Chapel. Interment will immediately follow.

Donations may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Memorial Fund on Lodi Ave. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 26 to May 2, 2019