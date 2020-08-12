1/1
Clifford Edward (Eddie) Stearns, Jr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clifford Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eddie was born in Stockton, CA, on November 18, 1942. He got his hot rod wings, at the age of 77, on August 2, 2020. He passed away from respiratory distress, caused by COVID, which he contracted from the hospital, while recovering from a fall.
Eddie lived in Stockton his entire life. He loved sports and in High School he lettered in all the sports he played. He graduated from Stockton High School in 1960. Eddie"s passion was working on cars, boats, hot rods, anything with a motor. He was a mechanic for Tillie Lewis and Del Monte for 40 years until his retirement in 2002.
Eddie was a member of both the car clubs, the Good-Guys, his entire life, and the Franklin Syndicate of Stockton, CA for many years. Eddie loved everything about cars; building them, washing them, and going to every car show he could find. If it wasn't a car show then it was a NHRA drag race or the boat drags.
Eddie is survived by his only daughter, Kimi Rosen (Marty) and one granddaughter, Madison Rosen. He also raised a stepson, Jason Leggitt (Angie) whom he loved dearly.
Eddie was a hard working man. He loved to find great restaurants to eat at, no matter what town we were in, he knew just where to go. Eddie was always there for his family. He was one of the good guys, his word was everything.
Per his wishes, Eddie wanted to be cremated and did not want a service. Until we meet again, Dad, we love you. We will miss your wisdom and laugh.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved