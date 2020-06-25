Cliff passed away at home on June 21, 2020, one month shy of his 100th birthday. Cliff was born in Denmark, Wisconsin to Herman and Frances Nordhaus on July 24, 1920. He served in the US Army during WWII. After the war, he came to California and met Hilda Paoletti and they married in 1946. He lived and worked in Lodi and was an active member of St. Anne's Catholic Church.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Hilda, his parents, two sisters and two brothers. He is survived by one sister, Elaine Joyce Smerz of Wisconsin; children, Joanne/Jody (Rob) Buckman, Gale (Marv) Gibson, Pati (Garry, dec.) McKinstry, Don (Sharon) Nordhaus, Paula (Bill) Hicks; 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. Anne's Catholic Church. Due to COVID-19 seating in the church is limited. Burial will be private.

The family wishes to thank VITAS Hospice nurse Patty and Visiting Angels, especially, Josie, Tami, Olivia and Kat for their loving care of our dad.

Cliff requested donations be sent to St. Anne's Church 215 W. Walnut St. Lodi, 95240.

Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.



