Connie Elaine Rice (Horst), 70 passed away on April 4, 2020 following an aggressive 5-year battle against cancer. Born to Peter and Thelma Horst on September 16, 1949 in Lodi, Connie grew up in the world of Lucille Ball, Roy Rogers, home-made toys, Lawrence Welk, Toni home perms and the dreaded promise, "You just wait 'til your father gets home". Connie was a very creative child. It was obvious she had a natural artistic flair at an early age. Her most famous creation at the young age of 5 was a large crayon and colored marker mural she drew on the kitchen wall. Michelangelo had his Sistine Chapel ceiling; Connie had her mom's kitchen wall.
Connie graduated from Lodi High, received her Art/Journalism AA degree through Delta College, transferred to Chico State where she earned her BA in Art. As fate would have it, she needed a two-unit art lab class to finish degree requirements. This class, Art in the Classroom, made her realize she wanted to be a teacher. She changed her life-long goal to be a technical illustrator for Disney Studios, put her Masters on the back burner and earned her Primary Teaching Credential. Connie taught at St. Anne's for 30 years after which she took a position with Head Start where she held a variety of positions over her 18 years of service. She considered herself blessed to have had a job she loved for over 48 years.
Even though Connie had cancer she refused to allow it to define who she was or what she could do. She continued working out at 5 a.m. with a very special group of people who enjoyed laughing as much as working out.
She became a docent at the San Joaquin Historical Society and Museum. She enjoyed working with children through Valley Days and Pioneer School experiences. How lucky could you be! All this fun and no lessen plans, report cards or parent conferences to worry about. Connie also was a Grape Festival associate and Lodi Italian Club member.
As the cancer progressed Connie dug her feet in and refused to give in to its attack. She strongly believed that laughter and a positive outlook are the best medicines. People who really knew her knew she had a unique sense of humor. She was also known to be a tad bit stubborn (she called it highly focused). Connie loved being out in her Jeep traveling back roads in the foothills with her dog, Barney. She enjoyed playing the piano, drawing, monthly cousins' breakfast, listening to her favorite Jazz band, Cell Block 7, being at the ocean, margaritas, onion rings, baking, and taking on the challenges each day brought. Her greatest treasures were the friends she had made in her lifetime. So blessed.
Connie is survived by her brother, Eugene Horst (Ramona); niece, Shantel Hodson (Ryan); nephew, Peter Horst (Sarah) and their children MaKenna and Ava Horst. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Thelma Horst.
A special thank you to Kaiser's fantastic Oncology team, Hospice of San Joaquin, family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Connie's name to SJ Historical Museum education program, Micke Grove Zoo education program, , or a charity of your choosing.
Due to the CDC requirements, Connie's committal will be private at Cherokee Memorial. On Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., we will have a celebration of life at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 S. Pleasant Avenue in Lodi, with a reception to follow in Morton Hall. Come as you are with a memory of Connie that makes you smile.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2020