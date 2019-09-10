|
Our beloved Conrad H.S. Hunziker II, 69, died on September 4, 2019, at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento following a valiant 19-month battle with multiple myeloma. His three children, two of five grandchildren, four sisters, ex-wife, and his fiancé were all with him in the days leading up to his passing.
Born and raised in Lodi, son of Samuel and Ione (Goltz) Hunziker and 1968 graduate of Lodi High, Con earned his bachelor's degree in mathematics from Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, WA. There, he met Dianne Torgerson and they were married for 36 years. Always the competitive athlete, Con was on PLU's crew team, rowing on four-man, single, double, and eight-man crews. His four-man crew won first place in the 1971 Western Sprints and went on to take second in the nation. After a year in the seminary in Minnesota, Con and Dianne moved to the Los Angeles area. Following a stint as a math and science teacher and a home insurance adjuster, Con joined the Los Angeles Police Department's Police Academy in the summer of 1981. He was in the LAPD Police Reserves for 4 years, eventually earning the title "Reserve Officer of the Year."
In 1983, Con, Dianne, and his three children moved to Morada, just outside Stockton, to be closer to his family. He eagerly joined the Lodi Police Department in 1984, where he was on the S.W.A.T. team, a Sergeant for the K-9 and the Police Cadet programs, and a proud member of the Honor Guard. Meanwhile, he continued to compete in numerous marathons, triathlons, and Police & Fire Olympics games, as an individual and representing Lodi Police Department. After he retired in 2000, Con joined the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Department. He served 17 years there, notably known as the "Candyman" bailiff in the San Joaquin County Superior Court. His humor and sweet tooth helped him run a friendly courtroom, breaking the stress and tension that often exists in such environs. During his tenure with the Sheriff's department, Con met Mary McInerney and they loved each other dearly for 11 years.
Con is survived by his fiancé Mary; his ex-wife Dianne; his three children and their spouses: Conrad III & Paula (Kulajian) Hunziker, Tritia (Hunziker) & Brian Moneypenny, and Mark & Kristin (Carlson) Hunziker; his five grandchildren: Jules (Hunziker) Johnson, Chad, Owen, Conrad IV, and Noah. Con is also survived by his four sisters: Paula Gray, Judith Renberg, Janet Rowlett, and Meridith Zomalt and their spouses, children, and grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 13 at 10:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 808 Porter Ave, Stockton, with a reception following. Guests are encouraged to wear colorful, Con-inspired outfits in celebration of the wit he brought to the world. Con will be laid to rest at Cherokee Memorial Cemetery during a private family burial. No additional visitations will be held. Along with flowers, the family welcomes donations to the (https://www.cancer.org/) or the (https://www.kidney.org/) in memory of Conrad.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019