Consuelo E. Casillas passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2019 in Lodi, California at the age of 65.

Consuelo was born on August 7, 1953 in Los Angeles, California to parents Antonio and Gabriela Sanchez. She lived much of her life in Stockton and Lodi, CA. She earned an Associate Degree in Nursing from San Joaquin Delta College and completed a certificate program for Drug and Alcohol Counseling at the University of the Pacific. She also earned certification as a Diabetes Educator and a Psychiatric and Mental Health Nurse. She worked for many years as a nurse at San Joaquin General Hospital, then Kaiser Permanente, notably in the chemical dependency program, completing her career at Health Plan of San Joaquin. Her medical interests included involvement in community wellness and diabetes education. In the spirit of service, she participated in many medical missions to Mexico. She enjoyed trips to Jackson Rancheria and family vacations to Disneyland. She was a devoted mother/grandmother and her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all that knew her.

She is survived by her children Manuel (Caroline) Casillas, Kelly (Mark) Bravo, Matthew Casillas, and Daniel (Brandalynn) Casillas; grandchildren Braden, Mackenzie, Matthew, Presley, Adeline, Atticus, and Ava; siblings Jose Sanchez and Marie Wing; many loving nieces and nephews; and ex-husband Manuel Casillas. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Robert Sanchez and David Sanchez.

A viewing will be held at Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park at 4pm on Monday, May 6, 2019 followed by a rosary at 6pm. The funeral service will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 11:30am. Flowers can be sent to Vineyard Chapel at 14165 N. Beckman Rd, Lodi, CA 95240. Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from May 4 to May 11, 2019