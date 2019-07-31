|
On July 28, Cora Lachenmeier went home to spend eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Cora was born in Fredonia, North Dakota on April 11, 1927 to Fred and Ida Becker. She was one of eight children. She married Henry Lachenmeier in 1944 before moving to Lodi, California in 1955. They had three children and were married for 53 years. Cora worked as a cake decorator at Cottage Bakery and owned Towne Haus Fashions in Lodi until she retired. Cora genuinely loved the Lord and her faith guided everything she did in life. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lodi for 64 years, the Soroptomist Club, and also was a faithful volunteer in the gift shop at Lodi Memorial for over 1500 hours. She was a wonderful seamstress, loved to cook and bake, play games with family and friends, travel, and enjoyed being involved in numerous bible studies.
Cora was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, one brother, and two sisters. Cora is survived by her children, Jerry (Sharon) Lachenmeier, Karen (Jim) Worthington, and Angie (Mike) Reiswig; grandchildren, Gina (Robert) Aki, Tara (Mike) Silva, Corrine (Patton) Werner, Nicole (Brian) McKilligan, Ryan (Jamie) Reiswig; six great grandchildren, three brothers, one sister, and numerous nieces and nephews. Cora was dearly loved and will be missed by all of her family. Our family would like to give special thanks to Brookdale Memory Care in Lodi for their love and care.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 from 12pm to 8pm at the Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Park, 14165 N. Beckman Rd in Lodi. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at 9:00am at Cherokee Memorial Park located at HWY 99 and Harney Lane in Lodi.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Hospice of San Joaquin, or First Baptist Church of Lodi.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019