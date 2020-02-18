Home

Damon Wilhite


1960 - 2020
Damon Wilhite Obituary
Damon Wilhite, 59, was born Sept. 9, 1960 at Lodi Memorial Hospital and passed away on Feb. 9, 2020, also at Lodi Memorial Hospital. Damon's family was by his side when he passed.
Damon lived and attended school in the Galt and Sacramento area most of his life. In his younger years, Damon loved racing motorcycles at West Capital Raceway. Damon was introduced to the World of Outlaws and several of their drivers by his father, Roy Wilhite, and he became a big fan.
Damon is survived by his son, Leroy Damon Wilhite; father, Roy Wilhite; mother, Betty Lou Borrink; sister, Ronica DeAlberts; three aunts, an uncle and many cousins.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 24, 2020
