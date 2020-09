Or Copy this URL to Share

(Dan) Dionysios Siliverdis, born August 25, 1937, passed away September 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Tasia Siliverdis; daughters, Dora, Marina, and Gerri; sons-in-law, Niko, Panagioti, and Joe; grandchildren, Basil, Danielle, Joseph, and Christopher; and great grandchildren, Noah and Lilly. Dan was also survived by his brothers, John and Steve, and his sister, Tasia.

