A committal service will be held at the convenience of the family for Daniel A. Anslinger, Jr. age 95 who died May 16, 2020 at Lodi, California. Dan was born September 2, 1924 in Miamisburg, Ohio to Virginia and Daniel Anslinger, Sr. At an early age he moved with his parents to Germantown, Ohio where he was raised and attended school. He graduated from Germantown High School and left for Washington, D.C. and attended George Washington University. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1943 and participated in the campaign for the Northern Solomon's and the invasions of Luzon and Mindanao in the Philippines then later recalled to active duty by the Marines for the Korean War. In August 1946, he married Lorna Emley. His brother-in-law George Emley served as his best man and his cousin Lynda Anslinger Ball was the flower girl. Lorna's wedding dress was fashioned from a parachute he had brought home from the Pacific. He worked for and later owned Danart, Inc., a dealer of appliances and automobiles. Concurrently he served as the Municipal Treasurer, Municipal Clerk-Treasurer, after the positions were combined and as a member of the Village Council in Germantown, Ohio. He was appointed as the Village Administrator in 1970 and served until 1977. He was also one of the Founders of the Historical Society of Germantown. He was appointed as the Village Manager of Chardon, Ohio in 1979 and served until 1990 when he retired. He, his wife, and middle son Joseph moved to Chico, CA to be near his son David and other family members on the West Coast. He was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Lodi, CA, was a former member of the Board of Directors of Community Living Centers, Butte Co. in Chico, CA and of Caminar/CLC, Inc. based in San Mateo, CA. He was a retired member of the International City/County Management Assn., a member of The Marine Corps Assn., Marine Corps League, Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, The American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, a former past president of Rotary, a member of the Germantown, OH Lodge F&AM, Scottish Rite and Ben Ali Shrine in Sacramento, CA. He enjoyed family, reading, studying the Civil War, the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Football.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years in August 2005 and his son Joseph in December 2007. Survivors include two sons, David (Jana) of Lodi, CA, Daniel III (Patti) of the Dalles, OR; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis of Kettering, OH, Dolores, and Diane (Thomas) of Germantown, OH and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dan is remembered as a generous, caring, hardworking, honest and decent man by the many friends and family he had accumulated. He will be missed by many, admired by all, and remembered forever. We love you Dad, Pop, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, Friend.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Person Centered Services at 4155 N. El Dorado Street, Stockton, CA 95204 or to the Historical Society of Germantown at 47 W. Center Street, Germantown, OH 45327.

