Daniel John Husebye, 76, of Woodbridge, California, succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family on August 3, 2019.
Daniel loved sports, especially fishing, watching baseball and his favorite football team "The Raiders." He worked as a Pharmacist at San Joaquin County General Hospital for 35 years and a Real Estate agent for Prudential California Realty and Altera Realty, but was forced to give up the career he loved due to his health. Daniel enjoyed gardening and especially loved to bring joy to people with his harvest. He had a passion for animals especially his dogs, Honey, Mickey and Minnie. You could visit Daniel at any time and his pets were cuddled up with him.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 37 years, Bertha; sisters, Emma (the late Albert) Berg, and Carol (Jim) Norton; brother, Allen (Terri) Schmeer; daughter, Dana (Keith) Kosaka; stepdaughter, Maria (Cirilo) Gauna; four grandchildren, Krista (Jose) Vargas, Craig Woodruff, James Dunovan, Anthony Gauna and Alex "The Kid" Martinez; as well as, many loving great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Daniel was a Veteran, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to everyone.
He is preceded in death by his father, John H. Husebye, and his mother, Olga M. Schmeer.
Viewing will be held at Vineyard Chapel at Cherokee Memorial Funeral home, 14165 N. Beckman Road, in Lodi, CA on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 PM and Eulogy from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services for Daniel will be at Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. and he will be laid to rest there in the Cemetery Park.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 7 to Aug. 15, 2019