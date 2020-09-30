1/1
Darlene Ann Gosselin
1939-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Ann Gosselin (Harr), 80, of Lodi, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 at Lodi Creek Post Acute Care after a lengthy illness with dementia, heart failure, and diabetes.
Darlene was born in Lansing, Michigan to the late Jacob and Margaret Harr on December 31, 1939. Darlene also enjoyed spending many summer days on the farm in Fredonia, North Dakota with other family members. Darlene graduated from Lodi High School in 1958, followed by IBM School in San Francisco. She then moved back to Michigan to work at Michigan State University in the IBM data and research department. In her later years, she worked in the Environmental Services Department at Lodi Memorial Hospital for many years before retiring. She was also a member of Temple Baptist Church since March 6, 1949.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Margaret Harr. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Keim (Gosselin), of Los Angeles; and son, Kevin Harr of Oregon.
The family of Darlene wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Freund and his loving staff for all the years of dedication to medicine and compassionate care as well as A Plus Hospice towards the end of Darlene's life. Additionally, thank you to Temple Baptist Church for years unconditional love and support by the Pastor and its members.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Sep. 30 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved