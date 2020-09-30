Darlene Ann Gosselin (Harr), 80, of Lodi, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020 at Lodi Creek Post Acute Care after a lengthy illness with dementia, heart failure, and diabetes.

Darlene was born in Lansing, Michigan to the late Jacob and Margaret Harr on December 31, 1939. Darlene also enjoyed spending many summer days on the farm in Fredonia, North Dakota with other family members. Darlene graduated from Lodi High School in 1958, followed by IBM School in San Francisco. She then moved back to Michigan to work at Michigan State University in the IBM data and research department. In her later years, she worked in the Environmental Services Department at Lodi Memorial Hospital for many years before retiring. She was also a member of Temple Baptist Church since March 6, 1949.

Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Margaret Harr. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Keim (Gosselin), of Los Angeles; and son, Kevin Harr of Oregon.

The family of Darlene wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Freund and his loving staff for all the years of dedication to medicine and compassionate care as well as A Plus Hospice towards the end of Darlene's life. Additionally, thank you to Temple Baptist Church for years unconditional love and support by the Pastor and its members.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store