David Arnold Hildenbrand, 78, of Lodi, California, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020, at his home surrounded with love by his family.
He was born May 13, 1942, in Harvey, North Dakota by parents, Reuben and Marlys Hildenbrand and moved to Lodi when he was 3 years old. David was the oldest of 4 siblings.
David graduated from Lodi High in 1960 and attended San Joaquin Delta College receiving his Associate Degree in 1963 followed by a short course in horticulture at Cal Poly. He married his high school sweetheart, Joanne Merrill on February 22, 1964 and served in the National Guard in 1967. Later, he began his career working in the commercial wholesale nursery business with his father-in-law, Bud Merrill, at Mainland Nursery. During the 1970's, David continued his love for the nursery business by working at Kaul's Nursery in Lodi followed by M.V Nursery Inc. in the Bay Area before starting his own nursery, Lodi Greenhouses Inc. In 1980, David transitioned into a new business venture and purchased his own AM/PM Mini Market franchise. After 16 years of working long hours and being a business owner at the AM/PM, David retired in 1996. After retiring, David continued to stay busy consulting for Mainland Nursery, volunteering his time building homes for Habitat for Humanity, along with serving meals for the Salvation Army. David was a very active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lodi and loved the Lord and serving others. Family and friends called him "Dave" and he was a kind-hearted friend to all. His soft spot was for his grandchildren who called him "Papa." He dedicated his life attending sports games, dance recitals, school plays, and taking all his family on vacations to Hawaii and Lake Tahoe. Dave and Joanne enjoyed their time traveling together with their friends to various places throughout the years. He will be sorely missed by all.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joanne Hildenbrand; his son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Rebel Hildenbrand of Lodi; daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Jeff Wreden of Pleasanton; grandchildren, Abigail and Hayden Hildenbrand of Lodi; and Sofia, Ava, and Grace Wreden of Pleasanton. David's siblings include, brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Dona Hildenbrand of Chico; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Dex Vollbrecht of Stockton; and sister, Janice Hildenbrand of Chico.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please contact Lori Wreden at CelebrateLife.DaveHildenbrand@gmail.com. Donations can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Hospice of San Joaquin.
Published in Lodi-News Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 15, 2020.