|
|
David Christopher Byrum, age 61, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at his home in Lodi, CA.
Dave was born as the middle son of six children in San Pablo, CA. He lived in Lodi since 1973, except during the years that he served in the US Army. He graduated from Tokay High School in 1976. He enjoyed playing soccer, softball, swimming, and boating. He was known in the neighborhood and among friends as the Pool Guy at his mother's house. He was an avid reader throughout his life.
His military service took him to Germany, Washington, and South Carolina where he served as an Administrative Specialist. He spent several years in the Army National Guard playing "war games" as he put it. After his active duty in the Army, he worked for Jungle Growth for several years, Tops Business Forms, and Wallace Paper Co as a Press Operator and Supervisor in the warehouse for many years. He then went on to get his commercial drivers license and worked for several local companies driving long hauls and local day trips.
Dave was a master of re-purpose & reuse. He was a loyal son, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He was always willing to help those that were less fortunate. A lover of dogs and wild creepy crawly things, he was fun loving, a jokester, loved toys, and was a child at heart. He was a great storyteller, truly a good hearted, kind soul.
Dave is survived by his two daughters, Britney Louise Fredrickson and Lyndsey Ann Skidmore; his mother, Phyllis S. Byrum; grandson, Samuel Scott Fredrickson; sisters, Margaret Walters, Merry Byrum, and Cathy Byrum-Bergersen; brother, Peter Byrum; nieces and nephews, Vannesa Paulson, Tara Wallis, Rigel Bloome, Chris Engholm, Bryce Engholm, and Kevin Thorson; and is survived by the mothers of his daughters, Ruth Riley and Colleen Skidmore. Other surviving family members include son-in-law, Brian Fredrickson; stepmother, Joanne Villani; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and grand nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard E. Byrum and brother, William (Billy) Byrum.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Cherokee Memorial Park, Hwy 99 and Harney Lane, Lodi with reception to follow.
Collins Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Dec. 23 to Dec. 30, 2019