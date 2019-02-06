|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Elward Goehring on Jan. 9th, in San Francisco. He was born in Lodi, where he lived all his life.
David was a grape farmer, who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and BBQing.
He is preceded in death by his parents Elward and Betty Goehring.
David is survived by his wife of 32 years Elizabeth Goehring, sons Daniel, James, daughter Lynzy Goehring, granddaughter Adriana Goehring, sister Susan (Bill) Gaydon.
A celebration of life will take place on February 16th, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Faith Community Church, 18621 Hwy 99, Acampo.
We will always love you dad.
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2019