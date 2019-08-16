|
|
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather, David Eugene (Gene) Nixon on August 6, 2019, after a long courageous battle with COPD at the age of 78. He was surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Gene was born to Robert and Verbal Nixon, November 25, 1940 in Poteau OK. He attended Houston Elementary School in Acampo and Lodi High School. He was a member of the Carpenters Local Nor-Cal Union for 20+ years then became a self-employed Carpenter until retirement. Gene's hobbies included fishing, golfing, hunting, fast pitch softball pitcher, spending time with his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, especially to ocean areas and loved camping with friends and family. He attended all his grandchildren's sporting events and was an avid fan of the Oakland A's, SF Giants, Oakland Raiders and SF 49er's. He was also a proud past member of the Woodbridge Elks Club for over 30 years.
He is survived by his wife of 28 years, and best friend for 38+ years, Linda Nixon; sons, Randy and Brett Nixon; daughters, Lisa DeHerrera (Mike), Gina and Lori Saccone; brother, Robby Nixon (Babette); sister-in-law, Laverne Nixon; 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Verbal Nixon; brothers, Gary and Darrell Nixon; and grandson, Mason McClaine.
Funeral arrangements are being made by Rocha's All Faith Cremations, Lodi CA. A memorial service will be held at Faith Community Church, 18621 N. Hwy 99, Acampo, CA, on August 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
The family would like to give a special thank you to his Hospice "Angels" Harpreet and Kelly.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances or donations be made to Faith Community Church (Kids Summer Camp) or Optimal/Bristol Hospice (Kids Camp).
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22, 2019