|
|
David Jerome Nutting of Lodi passed away on December 7, 2019 after a valiant battle against cancer at the young age of 58. He was surrounded by family and friends.
Dave was born on August 20, 1961 in Burlingame, California to Thomas and Mathilde Nutting, the youngest of six siblings. He graduated from South San Francisco High School and San Francisco State University with a degree in Mathematics and Physical Education. A lifelong Celtics fan, Dave began his career as a basketball coach for his alma mater at South San Francisco High School before serving as a math/PE teacher and boys' varsity basketball coach at Half Moon Bay High School for 12 years. At Half Moon Bay High, he led the teams to 3 league championships, won two sectional titles, and was inducted into the Half Moon Bay Hall of Fame in 2017. In 2004, Dave accepted a position at Lodi High School where he taught math, PE, and weight training for 15 years. There, he also proudly coached the boys' varsity basketball team (including his son), winning 6 league championships and finishing 2nd place in sectionals. Well-known for his signature motto "Be Awesome," Dave left a lasting impact on his students long after they graduated, becoming a beloved mentor and friend to many.
Dave lived by this code off the court as well. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend. He married the love of his life, Darlene Duncan on August 14, 1995. They soon welcomed son Brody and daughters Jamison, Ainsley, and Landyn. As a family, they shared countless laughs while camping and kayaking with friends, skiing in the Sierras, target shooting, and wine-making. Dave often sang his favorite song, Can't Help Falling in Love, to Darlene as he did on their wedding day throughout their 24 year marriage. His rich, sonorous voice could fill an entire room. Dave lived every day to its fullest; a purposeful life filled with passion, "awesome"-ness, humor, and devotion to his family and community. He brought joy to everyone he touched.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tom; sister, Gail; and nephew, Eric Nutting. He is survived by wife, Darlene; son, Brody; daughters, Jamison, Ainsley, and Landyn; bonus "son", Leo Eckmann; sisters, Ruth (Greg) Miller and Nancy Nutting; brother, Ray (Jennifer) Nutting; in- laws, Jim and Patti Duncan; brother-in-law, Jim (Rebecca) Duncan; 12 nieces and nephews; as well as grand-nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. He will be sorely missed by his family, best friends Mike McSweeney and Brad Friesen and countless friends who are like family.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00am at Bear Creek Church, 11171 N. Lower Sacramento Road, with a reception to follow at Wine and Roses, 2505 W. Turner Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dave Nutting Memorial Fund, account #1747394631 through Wells Fargo Bank or to the .
Published in Lodi News-Sentinel from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21, 2019